Treasury questions Sars' use of private law firms
Deputy Director-General Ismail Momoniat has testified on Wednesday at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, which is sitting in Pretoria.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has questioned the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) reliance on private law firms to handle its litigation, particularly in cases related to suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane.
Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance at the revenue service under Moyane’s leadership.
Momoniat discussed the decline in legal capacity within Sars and Moyane’s use of private law firms for certain services.
“There’s a whole usage of legal firms, [like] Hogan Lovells and MMM Attorneys. We find that nobody at Sars’ legal side knew about these issues. It does look like only the commissioner and one or two people around him who dealt with these services.”
