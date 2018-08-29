Treasury questions Sars' use of private law firms

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Treasury questions Sars' use of private law firms

Deputy Director-General Ismail Momoniat has testified on Wednesday at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, which is sitting in Pretoria.

FILE: Tom Moyane at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Tom Moyane at a press briefing in Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has questioned the South African Revenue Service’s (Sars) reliance on private law firms to handle its litigation, particularly in cases related to suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane.

Deputy Director-General Ismail Momoniat has testified on Wednesday at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry, which is sitting in Pretoria.

Retired Judge Robert Nugent is investigating tax administration and governance at the revenue service under Moyane’s leadership.

Momoniat discussed the decline in legal capacity within Sars and Moyane’s use of private law firms for certain services.

“There’s a whole usage of legal firms, [like] Hogan Lovells and MMM Attorneys. We find that nobody at Sars’ legal side knew about these issues. It does look like only the commissioner and one or two people around him who dealt with these services.”

WATCH LIVE: Nugent Commission of Inquiry into Sars

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA