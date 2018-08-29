Swys de Bruin laughs off Blue Bulls head coach rumours

De Bruin says that although he is honoured to be linked with a franchise like the Bulls, he is happy at the Lions and intends to see out his contract with the Super Rugby finalists.

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions head coach and Springbok attack consultant, Swys de Bruin, has denied rumours linking him to a move to the Blue Bulls as their new head coach.

There have been reports that de Bruin who led the Lions to a third consecutive Super Rugby final against the Crusaders in Christchurch in his first season, [will be] head coach following the departure of Johann Ackermann to English side Gloucester at the end of last season.

Bulls director of rugby and Super Rugby head coach John Mitchell has been in recent times heavily linked with a move to join Eddie Jones’ England coaching setup as their new defence coach, with the deal reportedly already done.

De Bruin says that although he is honoured to be linked with a franchise like the Bulls, he is happy at the Lions and intends to see out his contract with the Super Rugby finalists.

“I’m under contract with the Lions and I’m very happy here, it's my home and it's my family and I read those rumours on Facebook the first time and I had a laugh at it, but it is not true.

“I respect the Bulls and there are really good coaches there and I think they should back those coaches there.”

Though De Bruin says there is no truth in the rumours, he is flattered about being linked to the three-time Super Rugby champions.

“The Bulls are a very proud union and to be linked with them is a compliment. The success that this union has achieved has not been my doing only, there has been a big collective effort here.”

The Bulls initially refuted claims that Mitchell was heading to England but reports from the UK have suggested that Mitchell has already signed on the dotted line and should arrive in the UK in time for England’s preparations for the November incoming Internationals.