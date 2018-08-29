Popular Topics
Steinhoff investigation mostly complete, IRBA tells Parliament

The Regulatory Board has been looking at whether Deloitte was aware of but kept quiet about the accounting irregularities that brought Steinhoff to its knees.

FILE: A Deloitte logo is pictured on a sign outside the company's offices in London on 25 September 2017. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A Deloitte logo is pictured on a sign outside the company's offices in London on 25 September 2017. Picture: AFP.
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) has told Parliament its investigation into the Steinhoff scandal is mostly complete.

The Regulatory Board has been looking at whether the company’s long-serving auditor, Deloitte, was aware of but kept quiet about the accounting irregularities that brought Steinhoff to its knees or whether the firm was negligent.

Imran Vankers says it’s one of the biggest investigations the Regulatory Board has ever done.

“We’re able to say today that IRBA has substantially completed its investigation; in respect of the audit matters, based on the currently available evidence.”

Vankers says IRBA is now waiting to receive reports by audit firm PwC, which was contracted by Steinhoff to investigate what went wrong.

“The next phase of what is left for us to do is this milestone that we’re all waiting for, which is the December publication of the PwC report.”

Jurgen Boyd of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has told Parliament its investigation into insider trading linked to Steinhoff is being finalised.

It’s one of four probes the FSCA has underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, Steinhoff’s former chief financial officer, Ben la Grange, told Parliament he’s sorry about the money lost through the collapse of the company’s share price, but that he doesn't think he deliberately did anything wrong.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

