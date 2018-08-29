State Capture inquiry: Mentor 'concerned' by Hawks statement discrepancies

Vytjie Mentor is currently testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, for what is expected to be her last day of testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor has raised concerns about the Hawks statement not being stamped, saying that the contents of the statement were not clear.

Questioned about contradictions in her statements, Mentor attributed this to difficulty with communicating with her legal team.

She says that she was in Cape Town and her lawyers were in Sandton.

Mentor also says that there were discrepancies with the Hawks statement they wanted her to sign.

The dates did not correspond, and she didn’t recognise the signature on the statements that the Hawks had on.

Mentor said she was worried that the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) were not serious about taking her accusations seriously.

“I called Hawks official Alois Mtolo to follow up and ask about the outstanding appointment. I told him [Mtolo] I’m beginning to feel that you people are not committed to this and I asked him precisely: 'Are you, the Hawks and NPA committed to seeing this thing through?'”

