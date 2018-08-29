State capture commission expected to hear from its fourth witness
Former head of Government Communication and Information Systems, Themba Maseko, is expected to take the stand today after former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor concludes her testimony.
JOHANNESBURG – The state capture commission is expected to hear from its fourth witness on Wednesday, who is likely to detail how former President Jacob Zuma intervened to ensure his friends the Gupta family got business from government.
Former head of Government Communication and Information Systems, Themba Maseko, is expected to take the stand today after former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Vytjie Mentor concludes her testimony.
Maseko has alleged that the Gupta brothers called him several times, summoning him to a meeting.
But it was a call from former President Jacob Zuma that made him take note.
“I then got a call from the president saying that there are these people that I needed to help, so I must try and help them out.”
He alleges that by helping them out Zuma meant that he must place government advertisements in Gupta-owned newspaper The New Age.
Despite his testimony expected to directly implicate him, the former president is still deciding whether he wants to apply to cross-examine Maseko.
Doing so would risk Zuma to possibly being forced to also take the stand.
MENTOR CONCLUDES TESTIFYING
Mentor broke down after telling chairperson Raymond Zondo that two nights ago, she discovered the door latches to her hotel room, provided by the commission, where not working.
She added that she did not want to be "alarmist" but that she was concerned about her safety.
"When my two latches were not working, I immediately alerted the hotel because I could not sleep in a room that could be opened by anyone, anytime. I did not tell my family about this, they fixed the problem immediately and I could sleep securely.'
