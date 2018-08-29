Publishers’ Association of SA accused price fixing
The commission says the association and its members allegedly agreed to fix the prices in contravention of the Competition Act.
JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission is investigating a complaint against the Publishers' Association of South Africa for fixing prices of books.
The commission says the association and its members allegedly agreed to fix the prices in contravention of the Competition Act.
Some of the books range from pre-school to grade 12 books, trade books as well as eBooks.
Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The investigation is going to unfold if there’s more information related to other kinds of books. But, for now, the information that we have is that indeed it involves traditional schooling material.”
The commission says those found guilty will face fines.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Police to remain on high alert after deadly White City clashes
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store
-
[LISTEN] Is Pick n Pay's scratch card competition legit or a farce?
-
Bomb threat reported at Mall of Africa
-
Gabuza apologises to Buccaneers fans for walking off against Leopards
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.