Publishers’ Association of SA accused price fixing

JOHANNESBURG - The Competition Commission is investigating a complaint against the Publishers' Association of South Africa for fixing prices of books.

The commission says the association and its members allegedly agreed to fix the prices in contravention of the Competition Act.

Some of the books range from pre-school to grade 12 books, trade books as well as eBooks.

Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The investigation is going to unfold if there’s more information related to other kinds of books. But, for now, the information that we have is that indeed it involves traditional schooling material.”

The commission says those found guilty will face fines.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)