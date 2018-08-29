Protesting TUT students start fire outside Cele’s offices
The students are marching over the death of Katlego Monareng, who was shot dead, allegedly by police, when violence broke out at the Soshanguve Campus.
PRETORIA - Police have had their hands full in the Pretoria CBD trying to control a crowd of students from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).
Students have started a small fire outside Police Minister Bheki Cele’s offices.
[WATCH] #TUT Students sit outside Police Ministry’s office. TK pic.twitter.com/3AvuYT13US— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
They’re marching over the death of fellow student Katlego Monareng who was shot dead, allegedly by police, when violence broke out at the Soshanguve campus last week.
Students have started a small fire outside Cele’s office demanding he comes out and addresses them.
Hundreds of students are calling for swift action against those implicated in Monareng’s death.
#TUT Students have arrived at Police Minister Bheki Cele’s offices in Pretoria, they’ve started a small fire outside the offices. TK pic.twitter.com/OCVwPBSo0N— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
[WATCH] #TUT Students marching through the Pretoria CBD. TK pic.twitter.com/zoylFCKMiq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
Students have given police, who are overseeing this march, a stern warning.
“We found an R5 cartridge. So, they [police] must tell us who is allowed to carry an R5 cartridge in this country because this is a democratic country. And according to our understanding, no one is allowed to carry it.”
Although students were not impressed, Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has accepted the memorandum on behalf of Cele.
#TUT Deputy Minister of Police Bongani Mkongi is here to receive the memorandum from students. TK pic.twitter.com/HdTsCEpoFg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
