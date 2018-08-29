Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Click store
Clicks has condemned the incident saying, it wants to reaffirm that it doesn’t tolerate or condone racism in any form.
JOHANNESBURG – Police say they are tracking a woman who was involved in a racist incident at a Click's store in Pretoria.
In a video that's being widely shared on social media, two black customers can be heard shouting and asking a white customer: "Who is a monkey?"
The incident occurred at a shopping centre last Friday.
The police's Jan Sebato says one of the black women has laid a complaint at the Silverton Police Station.
“I can confirm that a case has been opened and police are investigating a case of crimen injuria.”
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store https://t.co/3Nny6Oiu36 pic.twitter.com/R4IQCbg9T0— Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) August 28, 2018
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store
