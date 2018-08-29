Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Click store

Clicks has condemned the incident saying, it wants to reaffirm that it doesn’t tolerate or condone racism in any form.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say they are tracking a woman who was involved in a racist incident at a Click's store in Pretoria.

In a video that's being widely shared on social media, two black customers can be heard shouting and asking a white customer: "Who is a monkey?"

The incident occurred at a shopping centre last Friday.

The police's Jan Sebato says one of the black women has laid a complaint at the Silverton Police Station.

“I can confirm that a case has been opened and police are investigating a case of crimen injuria.”

Clicks has condemned the incident saying, it wants to reaffirm that it doesn’t tolerate or condone racism in any form.