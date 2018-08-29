Police to remain on high alert after deadly White City clashes

Two people were shot dead earlier on Wednesday allegedly by business owners who were trying to protect their shops.

JOHANNESBURG - Police will remain on high alert in White City after violence broke out between angry residents and foreign nationals who operate stores in the Soweto community.

Two people were shot dead earlier on Wednesday allegedly by business owners who were trying to protect their shops.

Police have confirmed two foreign nationals have been arrested after they were found with unlicensed firearms.

A large crowd of children in school uniform have gathered alongside residents at the Cross Road shopping complex in Mofolo.

Tensions remain high as police work to restore calm in the area. A number of looted stores were cleaned out this afternoon by angry residents.

While some residents say they’re frustrated with buying food that’s allegedly expired, others say those claims are false and that people simply want an excuse to loot.

Earlier, scores of people could be seen carrying large bags of groceries back to their homes.

Captain Mphande Khoza who is on the scene says police will keep watch throughout the evening.

“It’s a scene that started at White City and spread to other areas like Mofolo, Senaoane, Naledi and others.”

He says the situation escalated when one local resident was shot by a foreign national.

“That’s where the community started burning tyres and looting most of the shops

Police say a group of other people have also been arrested for public violence.

The City of Johannesburg has condemned the violence.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun says he'll be visiting the area on Wednesday evening to assess the situation and implement appropriate action.

The City of Johannesburg has also sent its condolences to the families of the two people who were killed in White City.

#Soweto Police have confirmed a second person was shot dead earlier today after residents looted foreign-owned shops around #WhiteCity. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

#Soweto Police are also probing a WhatsApp message that was sent to some residents warning that violence would break out today - allegedly over expired food being sold in foreign-owned shops. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

#Soweto Police have calmed for calm in the area. Meanwhile, shop owners have packed their goods following the looting and violence. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

#WhiteCity A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City. Some of the stores have been looted. A numbers of shops run by foreign nationals were cleaned out today. [KS] pic.twitter.com/GJbw2g90rr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)