Police to remain on high alert after deadly White City clashes

Two people were shot dead earlier on Wednesday allegedly by business owners who were trying to protect their shops.

A group of White City residents gathers near a news crew after some of the stores have been looted and two people killed. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
A group of White City residents gathers near a news crew after some of the stores have been looted and two people killed. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police will remain on high alert in White City after violence broke out between angry residents and foreign nationals who operate stores in the Soweto community.

Two people were shot dead earlier on Wednesday allegedly by business owners who were trying to protect their shops.

Police have confirmed two foreign nationals have been arrested after they were found with unlicensed firearms.

A large crowd of children in school uniform have gathered alongside residents at the Cross Road shopping complex in Mofolo.

Tensions remain high as police work to restore calm in the area. A number of looted stores were cleaned out this afternoon by angry residents.

While some residents say they’re frustrated with buying food that’s allegedly expired, others say those claims are false and that people simply want an excuse to loot.

Earlier, scores of people could be seen carrying large bags of groceries back to their homes.

Captain Mphande Khoza who is on the scene says police will keep watch throughout the evening.

“It’s a scene that started at White City and spread to other areas like Mofolo, Senaoane, Naledi and others.”

He says the situation escalated when one local resident was shot by a foreign national.

“That’s where the community started burning tyres and looting most of the shops

Police say a group of other people have also been arrested for public violence.

The City of Johannesburg has condemned the violence.

MMC for Public Safety Michael Sun says he'll be visiting the area on Wednesday evening to assess the situation and implement appropriate action.

The City of Johannesburg has also sent its condolences to the families of the two people who were killed in White City.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

