Pirates beat Black Leopards as Gabuza stages walk-off

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Pirates beat Black Leopards as Gabuza stages walk-off

The win takes Pirates to third on the log on seven points from five games.

Picture: @orlandopirates/Twitter
Picture: @orlandopirates/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates recorded their second win of the Absa Premiership season with a controversial 2-1 win over Black Leopards at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

The match was sent into controversy when Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza walked off the playing field after putting in a cross which deflected off a Leopards defender Thivhavhudzi Ndou and into the back of the net before taking off his shirt and throwing it into the crowd and walking off the field.

Gabuza subsequently was shown two yellow cards for taking off his shirt and leaving the pitch without permission from the match officials, forcing Pirates to play 55 minutes with 10 men on the park.

Vincent Pule then netted his first goal for his new club but Joseph Mhlongo pulled one back for Lidododuvha.

The win takes Pirates to third on the log on seven points from five games.

Gabuza's walk-off is believed to have been sparked by fan criticism of his performances as well as a comment by former Banyana Banyana striker Portia Modise.

Modise, in a radio interview earlier this month, said that she believed that she was better than Gabuza, saying that he could not trap the ball properly as he used his shin guards to do so. She then claimed that she could easily replace him in the Pirates side.

Below is some social media reaction to Gabuza's walk-off.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA