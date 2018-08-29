Pirates beat Black Leopards as Gabuza stages walk-off

The win takes Pirates to third on the log on seven points from five games.

JOHANNESBURG - Orlando Pirates recorded their second win of the Absa Premiership season with a controversial 2-1 win over Black Leopards at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

The match was sent into controversy when Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza walked off the playing field after putting in a cross which deflected off a Leopards defender Thivhavhudzi Ndou and into the back of the net before taking off his shirt and throwing it into the crowd and walking off the field.

Gabuza subsequently was shown two yellow cards for taking off his shirt and leaving the pitch without permission from the match officials, forcing Pirates to play 55 minutes with 10 men on the park.

Vincent Pule then netted his first goal for his new club but Joseph Mhlongo pulled one back for Lidododuvha.

The win takes Pirates to third on the log on seven points from five games.

Gabuza's walk-off is believed to have been sparked by fan criticism of his performances as well as a comment by former Banyana Banyana striker Portia Modise.

Modise, in a radio interview earlier this month, said that she believed that she was better than Gabuza, saying that he could not trap the ball properly as he used his shin guards to do so. She then claimed that she could easily replace him in the Pirates side.

Below is some social media reaction to Gabuza's walk-off.

I blame Portia Modise for this Gabuza situation. pic.twitter.com/q36Xlz4sUV — Bafana Petshana (@Deee_Jay_) August 28, 2018

Micho has every right to shout at Gabuza, how on earth can you celebrate an own goal? Gabuza had 3 chances to score goals today and miss. Grobler a striker missed 1 and scored 2 goals against Chiefs. Let us NOT support pathetic work. No one is bullying Gabuza, his time is up. — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) August 28, 2018

This annoys me. Yes no doubt Gabuza’s actions were out of order & the referee dealt with that, but quit thinking that players should always know how to properly deal with criticism ALL THE TIME from Media and fans. Self-esteem issues are real. Even footballers are human beings. https://t.co/ohaVvszKt2 — SHAI (@Shaistah_K) August 28, 2018

Gabuza has disrespected the badge in the most unthinkable way. I am shook — Rayos 💫 (@BucsBabe15) August 28, 2018