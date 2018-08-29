Popular Topics
Parly one step closer to repealing apartheid-era National Key Points Act

The piece of legislation came under scrutiny when it emerged that then president Jacob Zuma’s private Nkandla home had been declared a national key point.

Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has moved one step closer to repealing the apartheid-era National Key Points Act.

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Critical Infrastructure Bill which will replace the Act.

The piece of legislation came under scrutiny when it emerged that then-President Jacob Zuma’s private Nkandla home had been declared a national key point.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the United Nations’ counter-terrorism committee, which visited SA in May, was very impressed with the Critical Infrastructure Bill.

“The United Nations committee indicated the Bill would serve as a best practice to be considered by other members states.”

The bill will see the establishment of the critical infrastructure council, which will be represented by both the private sector and civil society.

The bill will also be harmonised with other post-apartheid legislation like the National Strategic Intelligence Act.
The amendment bill will now be sent to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

