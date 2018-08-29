Pandor: Waiting students to start receiving NSFAS money from Thursday

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has told MPs that the majority of affected students are those studying at TVET colleges.

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is working around the clock to clear the backlog of around 63,000 students who are waiting to receive their funding.

She’s told Parliament that they will start receiving their money from 30 August.

Two weeks ago, Pandor dissolved the NSFAS board and appointed an administrator to get the scheme’s administration back on track.

Pandor says students, who have signed their bursary contracts and their details have been verified by the tertiary institution at which they are studying, will be receiving their money over the next four days.

She says this includes students who have been waiting for their money since 2017.

Pandor has told MPs that the majority of affected students are those studying at TVET colleges, and university students are less affected.

“Not all of the outstanding numbers will receive their funding this week because there are queries. But what I’m happy about is that we now have numbers that give us a proper picture of the problem.”

Pandor says she wants the application process for 2019 to be opened by September.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)