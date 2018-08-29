OUTsurance pointsmen & women to stay on Joburg streets for 6 more months
It was announced last week that the contract between the city and Traffic Free Flow, sponsored by the insurance company, wouldn't be renewed and the JMPD would be taking over the duties.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has announced that the OUTsurance pointsmen and women who help keep traffic flowing steadily in the city will be staying on for another six months.
This comes after it was announced last week that the contract between the city and Traffic FreeFlow, sponsored by the insurance company, wouldn't be renewed and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) would be taking over the duties.
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the metro's city manager, Dr Ndivhoswani Lukhwareni, has authorised the extension the city’s Private-Public-Partnership contract (PPP contract) with Traffic Free Flow, mainly sponsored by OUTsurance.
The pointsmen and women will work alongside JMPD officials.
The contract is to be extended for a period of six months subject to the finalisation of the city’s procurement process for the issuing of a final contract following a competitive tender process.
"This means that, in due course, a new tender would be awarded to the best suitable PPP service provider to assist the JMPD in traffic management," Mashaba says.
"The city has gone to great lengths to ensure that any finalisation of a PPP contract is compliant with the relevant legislation and procurement policies. This legislation requires the city to ensure that this service is subject to a competitive tender process on a regular basis."
