Operations remain suspended at 4 Joburg Pikitup depots after violence

Pikitup says that disgruntled job seekers are forcefully demanding jobs from the company and threatening the lives of its employees.

JOHANNESBURG - Operations remain suspended at four Pikitup depots in Johannesburg after violence erupted between workers and job seeking residents.

Pikitup says that disgruntled job seekers are forcefully demanding jobs from the company and threatening the lives of its employees.

In one incident, a truck was torched and another stoned in Diepkloof, Soweto, last week.

The affected depots are in Orange Farm, Midrand Central Camp and Zondi.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi says: “While we understand the plight of the job seekers, there is a collective responsibility to respect the right of residents to have their waste removed, as per the mandate of Pikitup.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)