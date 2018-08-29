Operations remain suspended at 4 Joburg Pikitup depots after violence
Pikitup says that disgruntled job seekers are forcefully demanding jobs from the company and threatening the lives of its employees.
JOHANNESBURG - Operations remain suspended at four Pikitup depots in Johannesburg after violence erupted between workers and job seeking residents.
In one incident, a truck was torched and another stoned in Diepkloof, Soweto, last week.
The affected depots are in Orange Farm, Midrand Central Camp and Zondi.
Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi says: “While we understand the plight of the job seekers, there is a collective responsibility to respect the right of residents to have their waste removed, as per the mandate of Pikitup.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
