One shot dead in White City in Soweto
It is alleged that a foreign national opened fire in self-defence but police have yet to confirm this.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot dead in White City, Soweto.
It is understood that tensions are running high between locals and foreign nationals in the area.
Some shops have also been looted.
#WhiteCity BREAKING Police confirm a person has been shot dead in White City. Tensions are running high between locals and foreign nationals in the area.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
#WhiteCity Police's Mpande Khoza says a "young man has passed away after the shooting at White City".— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
#WhiteCity Khoza says officers were called to Soweto and received information that the man was shot "allegedly by foreign shop owner."— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
