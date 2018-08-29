Nugent inquiry: Treasury wants Sars commissioners held accountable
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says several allegations have surfaced against Tom Moyane.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury has proposed that the Nugent Commission of Inquiry recommend measures be adopted to hold SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioners accountable.
Several senior Treasury officials testified at the hearings in Pretoria on Wednesday.
The commission is probing a four years period from 2014, under the leadership of Tom Moyane.
Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says several allegations have surfaced against Moyane.
“The Financial Intelligence Centre says Jonas Makwakwa there are suspicious transactions. For four months the commissioner keeps quiet... he doesn’t tell the minister.”
He suggests there be an independent body to investigate any claims levelled against the Sars commissioner.
“If there are stories that the Gupta family’s been treated in a particular way; we need to find a mechanism. I’m not sure whether it’s the board or tax ombud, but someone who can investigate and see if it’s true and take corrective measures quickly.”
Consultancy firm Bain is scheduled to testify on Thursday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
