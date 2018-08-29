Popular Topics
‘No more violence’: Fed up Bonteheuwel community takes to the streets

The Bonteheuwel community has had enough, with many residents protesting against gang violence this morning.

A Bonteheuwel resident stands with a placard during a protest against gang violence on 29 August 2018. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
Shamiela Fisher 35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Bonteheuwel community has had enough.

Many residents are protesting against gang violence on Wednesday morning. This comes off the back of a demonstration in Kensington and Factreton last week.

Bonteheuwel resident Nadia Mayman explains: “We’ve had many protests in Bonteheuwel where we hand over memorandums to SAPS but we feel it’s not enough. Government is not sitting up and listening to us.”

The area has seen numerous fatal shootings in recent weeks and residents say they're living in fear.

Mayman insists the gathering will remain peaceful.

“The community is adamant. We’re not prepared to stand on the sidewalks. We didn’t come out today to picket. We came to protest, however, we’re coming out peacefully.”

The community blocked off some entrances to the suburb. Residents are standing in the road, holding up placards.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

