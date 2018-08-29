‘No more violence’: Fed up Bonteheuwel community takes to the streets

The Bonteheuwel community has had enough, with many residents protesting against gang violence this morning.

Many residents are protesting against gang violence on Wednesday morning. This comes off the back of a demonstration in Kensington and Factreton last week.

#BonteheuwelProtest It is chaos along Jakes Gerwel Dr this am as scores of Bonteheuwel residents are blocking the road, as well as several other roads leading into the suburb. The demonstration comes as residents say they’ve had enough of gangsterism that’s plaguing the area. SF pic.twitter.com/pq7cG1NAMs — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

Bonteheuwel resident Nadia Mayman explains: “We’ve had many protests in Bonteheuwel where we hand over memorandums to SAPS but we feel it’s not enough. Government is not sitting up and listening to us.”

The area has seen numerous fatal shootings in recent weeks and residents say they're living in fear.

Mayman insists the gathering will remain peaceful.

“The community is adamant. We’re not prepared to stand on the sidewalks. We didn’t come out today to picket. We came to protest, however, we’re coming out peacefully.”

The community blocked off some entrances to the suburb. Residents are standing in the road, holding up placards.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)