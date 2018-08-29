Newzroom Afrika directors vow to be independent, transparent
They have pledged to prioritise local content, calling this an opportunity to redefine the South African news media landscape.
JOHANNESBURG - The directors of Newzroom Afrika have thanked MultiChoice for the opportunity to take over channel 405.
Independence and transparency are an important part of news, and this is what Thokozani Nkosi of Newzroom Afrika promises viewers.
“We are entirely independent. Thobi (Thobile Ngwato) and myself are the only owners of this entity. In terms of our editorial policy, we believe in fair, balanced and unbiased reporting.”
Former press ombudsman Joe Tlholoe and Dinesh Balliah will be on the ethics oversight board, TV executive Zanele Mthembu will head up operations while veteran journalist, Malebo Phage, will lead the channel’s newsroom.
WATCH: MultiChoice announces new black-owned news channel
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
