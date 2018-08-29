Msimanga: EFF’s move to oust me bizarre

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he still believes the Democratic Alliance (DA) and EFF can resolve their differences before Thursday's vote.

JOHANNESBURG – Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says he finds it bizarre that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors in the city now want to get rid of him with a motion of no confidence because they had previously thrown their weight behind him.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) councillors are expected to table a motion of no confidence to vote out Msimanga amid allegations of corruption mismanagement and the irregular appointment of senior staff.

Msimanga finds himself at the centre of corruption allegations involving a R12 billion deal with Gladafrica.

Msimanga says he still believes the Democratic Alliance (DA) and EFF can resolve their differences before tomorrow's vote.

“I had a good relationship and I think we still have a good relationship. Yes, we might have fought time to time but I think it’s important to note and to remember it’s not happening for the first time. Mashaba faced two motions of no confidence before. This is one in two years.”

EFF leader Julius Malema says he’s open to persuasion by either the ANC or the DA on who should replace Msimanga.

The red berets have not, however, named a preferred candidate.

Malema says it’s possible that they may side with the DA once again if they bring forward a credible candidate who can stand up to the party's white caucus.

“There’s some young men in the DA who are very good. If they bring that one, we’ll give it to them. But let them bring a credible person who will remind the white caucus of the DA in Tshwane, we’re not a government.”

He says that they are also willing to listen to the reasoning behind the ANC's choice of its Tshwane chairperson, Kgosi Maepa.

“Kgosi is a doctor but can Kgosi be the mayor?”

Malema says if they are not happy with the suggested candidates, they will simply abstain from the vote.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)