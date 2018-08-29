MPs unhappy with answers given by Steinhoff chairperson
Heather Sonn has been updating members of four parliamentary committees on the status of the group, including its efforts to stabilise its debt and retain its JSE listing.
CAPE TOWN - Steinhoff International Holdings chairperson Heather Sonn is being grilled at Parliament, with MPs accusing her of feeding them “recycled information” and “a lot of waffle”.
Sonn has been updating members of four parliamentary committees on the status of the group, including its efforts to stabilise its debt and retain its JSE listing.
But MPs want to know what went wrong in the company and whether anybody other than former CEO Markus Jooste has been referred to the Hawks for investigation.
LISTEN: Author reveals details of research on Steinhoff scandal
Former chief financial officer Ben la Grange is present at today’s hearing but is only expected to face questions later.
MPs want to know what went wrong at Steinhoff that led to the catastrophic collapse of its share price. But they felt they weren’t getting answers from Steinhoff chairperson Sonn.
Finance committee chairperson Yunus Carrim said: "You're not helping and we're worried. You must give us legal arguments for why you won't answer specific questions. You must give us legal arguments why you give us names."
Sonn insisted she was just trying to answer questions without jeopardising any criminal proceedings that might follow.
“So please don’t see what I am doing here as an attempt to try and withhold anything.”
So far, the only executive who is the focus of a criminal investigation is Jooste, who is the subject of a Hawks investigation.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store
-
Former Steinhoff CFO: I didn't deliberately do anything wrong
-
Motshekga axed, Smith in at 'disorganised' Parly Justice committee meeting
-
Trollip suggests NMB municipal manager was sidelined in no-confidence motion
-
Former Eskom execs still trying to call shots, says Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.