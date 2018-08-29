Motshekga axed, Smith in at 'disorganised' Parly Justice committee meeting

MPs are discussing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office. Motshekga has been replaced by Vincent Smith.

CAPE TOWN – “Disorganised” is how a meeting of Parliament’s Justice committee has been described.

This follows the sudden removal of chairperson Mathole Motshekga from the committee by the African National Congress (ANC).

Newly elected Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee chairperson, Vincent Smith, says that the work of the group is too important to be so disorganised.

Smith called for a postponement so as to familiarise himself with the committee’s work.

The committee will discuss Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office when it meets again next week.