Mnangagwa appoints 7-member team to probe post-election violence
The commissioners will include former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a seven-member commission to probe the post-election violence in Harare this month that saw the army kill six people.
The commissioners will include former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku.
This commission is in line with Mnangagwa’s promise in his inauguration speech.
There will also be three local commissioners including Lovemore Madhuku, a constitutional lawyer who stood in last month’s presidential elections.
The commission will have to report its findings to the president within three months of being sworn in.
Mnangagwa wants the commissioners to identify those behind the post-election protests as well as why the army got involved in quelling the protests, and whether the degree of force used was appropriate.
Popular in Africa
-
‘Up to 2.5m Zimbabweans face hunger between now and March’
-
May welcomes Ramaphosa’s assurances on land reform
-
Germany to return human remains from Namibian genocide
-
Mugabe & wife apparently ill
-
May heads to Abuja as she bolsters UK-African charm offensive
-
Chamisa: Let the will of the people be respected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.