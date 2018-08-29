Popular Topics
Mnangagwa appoints 7-member team to probe post-election violence

The commissioners will include former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku.

A man runs from an army officer during post-election protests in Zimbabwe on 1 August 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
A man runs from an army officer during post-election protests in Zimbabwe on 1 August 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a seven-member commission to probe the post-election violence in Harare this month that saw the army kill six people.

The commissioners will include former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku.

This commission is in line with Mnangagwa’s promise in his inauguration speech.

There will also be three local commissioners including Lovemore Madhuku, a constitutional lawyer who stood in last month’s presidential elections.

The commission will have to report its findings to the president within three months of being sworn in.

Mnangagwa wants the commissioners to identify those behind the post-election protests as well as why the army got involved in quelling the protests, and whether the degree of force used was appropriate.

