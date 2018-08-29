Minister Sisulu concerned about number of South Africans in jails abroad
Dirco says there are 800 South Africans in foreign jails across the world, 300 of those are in South America.
JOHANNESBURG - Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that she’s concerned about the high number of South Africans detained abroad.
This comes after Tyron Coetzee was sentenced to death for smuggling drugs into Vietnam in 2016.
Coetzee reportedly confessed that he had been hired by a Nigerian man to transport the drugs.
The department has appealed to South Africans travelling abroad to familiarise themselves with the laws of those countries.
Spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya says: “They should also alert the embassy of where they’re going. If you’re going to Dubai or Thailand, just check on the department’s website for the numbers of the embassies.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
