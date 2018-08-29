Michael Jackson remembered on what would've been 60th birthday
Michael Jackson, who is widely considered the greatest artist on the 20th century, died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50.
JOHANNESBURG - The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, would've celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday and while he may have been gone for almost a decade, the love and respect for him around the world has not died.
Jackson, who is widely considered the greatest artist on the 20th century, died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50.
Happy Birthday, Michael! On this day of the Diamond Celebration we hope all fans around the world will join in celebrating the immortal Michael Jackson and his legacy of astounding artistic achievement and his philanthropic and humanitarianism efforts wherever he went. pic.twitter.com/IRTsipxAY0— Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) August 29, 2018
Jackson is not called the King of Pop for anything. His 1982 album Thriller remains the best selling album of all time, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Successful Entertainer of All Time, received the Artist of the Century award at the American Music Awards and won 13 Grammys, among many other accolades.
"The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was born on this day in 1958." pic.twitter.com/ILDYdFpzn8— Famous Birthdays (@FamousBirthdays) August 29, 2018
Jackson' younger sister, Janet, is celebrating her brother's birthday with a sneak peek of her new video titled Remember The Time inspired by Jackson's song of the same title, with a similar theme as the original.
Among other celebrations to mark Jackson's birthday, estate and IMAX have partnered to digitally remaster the Thriller music video, a pop culture groundbreaker, into IMAX 3D to be shown in theatres across the US.
Fans have posted their birthday wishes on social media.
michael jackson’s 16th birthday, 1974#MichaelJacksonDay pic.twitter.com/CIjmiXl3Rl— lucy | MJ DAY ♡ (@kjngofpops) August 29, 2018
Today is Michael Jackson’s birthday. He was and still is a great inspiration to me. His music is still so beautiful. Don’t forget to listen to his music today. #Michaeljacksonday— Lay Zhang (@LAY_zhang_) August 29, 2018
Happy 60th birthday to the Prince of pop. The greatest to ever do it. The soundtrack to so many childhoods. Michael Jackson. Been to many gigs over the years, my first was Mike at Wembley. Nothing has come close ever since..... pic.twitter.com/mJKG1yyojc— Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 29, 2018
#KingOfPop Michael Jackson is trending for his 60th Bday and he's not even here it shows you the power and magnitude he had on people he touched the globe and galaxies still he rise a King pic.twitter.com/Nbd5z7wpuW— Gary (@JrPyburn) August 29, 2018
"I Wanna Be Where You Are" is one of the singles from Michael Jackson's solo debut album... I just love this song.... #MJ60 pic.twitter.com/UrxHcx7qNc— I Miss My Old Account (@LoveThePuck) August 29, 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.