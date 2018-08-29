Michael Jackson remembered on what would've been 60th birthday

Michael Jackson, who is widely considered the greatest artist on the 20th century, died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50.

JOHANNESBURG - The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, would've celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday and while he may have been gone for almost a decade, the love and respect for him around the world has not died.

Happy Birthday, Michael! On this day of the Diamond Celebration we hope all fans around the world will join in celebrating the immortal Michael Jackson and his legacy of astounding artistic achievement and his philanthropic and humanitarianism efforts wherever he went. pic.twitter.com/IRTsipxAY0 — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) August 29, 2018

Jackson is not called the King of Pop for anything. His 1982 album Thriller remains the best selling album of all time, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Successful Entertainer of All Time, received the Artist of the Century award at the American Music Awards and won 13 Grammys, among many other accolades.

"The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, was born on this day in 1958." pic.twitter.com/ILDYdFpzn8 — Famous Birthdays (@FamousBirthdays) August 29, 2018

Jackson' younger sister, Janet, is celebrating her brother's birthday with a sneak peek of her new video titled Remember The Time inspired by Jackson's song of the same title, with a similar theme as the original.

Among other celebrations to mark Jackson's birthday, estate and IMAX have partnered to digitally remaster the Thriller music video, a pop culture groundbreaker, into IMAX 3D to be shown in theatres across the US.

Fans have posted their birthday wishes on social media.

Today is Michael Jackson’s birthday. He was and still is a great inspiration to me. His music is still so beautiful. Don’t forget to listen to his music today. #Michaeljacksonday — Lay Zhang (@LAY_zhang_) August 29, 2018

Happy 60th birthday to the Prince of pop. The greatest to ever do it. The soundtrack to so many childhoods. Michael Jackson. Been to many gigs over the years, my first was Mike at Wembley. Nothing has come close ever since..... pic.twitter.com/mJKG1yyojc — Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) August 29, 2018

#KingOfPop Michael Jackson is trending for his 60th Bday and he's not even here it shows you the power and magnitude he had on people he touched the globe and galaxies still he rise a King pic.twitter.com/Nbd5z7wpuW — Gary (@JrPyburn) August 29, 2018