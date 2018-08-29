Popular Topics
Michael Jackson remembered on what would've been 60th birthday

Michael Jackson, who is widely considered the greatest artist on the 20th century, died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50.

FILE: US pop star and entertainer Michael Jackson flashes the victory sign after receiving the lifetime achievement medal from the Guinness book of records in Hollywood on 19 May 1993. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, would've celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday and while he may have been gone for almost a decade, the love and respect for him around the world has not died.

Jackson, who is widely considered the greatest artist on the 20th century, died on 25 June 2009 at the age of 50.

Jackson is not called the King of Pop for anything. His 1982 album Thriller remains the best selling album of all time, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Successful Entertainer of All Time, received the Artist of the Century award at the American Music Awards and won 13 Grammys, among many other accolades.

Jackson' younger sister, Janet, is celebrating her brother's birthday with a sneak peek of her new video titled Remember The Time inspired by Jackson's song of the same title, with a similar theme as the original.

Among other celebrations to mark Jackson's birthday, estate and IMAX have partnered to digitally remaster the Thriller music video, a pop culture groundbreaker, into IMAX 3D to be shown in theatres across the US.

Fans have posted their birthday wishes on social media.

