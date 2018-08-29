‘A number of public servants with state capture info are afraid to speak up’
Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko has also referred to a statement signed by former director generals calling for a state capture inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG - Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko says he believes there are a number of public servants who have information relevant to the state capture inquiry but they're afraid of coming forward.
Maseko is the fourth witness to come forward with evidence of how the Guptas, with former President Jacob Zuma's assistance, tried to force him to redirect R600 million of government advertising to the New Age newspaper.
He is one of three people who will testify about government’s payments directly or indirectly to Gupta-owned media agencies.
Maseko has also referred to a statement signed by former director generals calling for a state capture inquiry.
He believes they will be able to provide relevant information to the commission.
“I am convinced that there are a number of public servants who have had experiences with a number of individuals, including the Gupta family, but it could also be pertaining to the conduct and behaviour of their political bosses [such as] ministers, MECs and premiers.”
Maseko says he believes these individuals haven’t come forward because they fear they will lose their jobs.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry - Themba Maseko
Earlier, former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor was asked to explain contradictions in her oral and written statements to the Hawks about her allegation that the Guptas had offered her a Cabinet position.
Mentor has, in turn, complained that the Hawks wanted her to sign a statement that had inaccuracies in the date and one of the signatures on the document.
Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
Motshekga axed, Smith in at 'disorganised' Parly Justice committee meeting
-
EFF's Malema open to persuasion on candidate to replace Msimanga
-
[CARTOON] Not Faking It
-
Msimanga: EFF’s move to oust me bizarre
-
DA: We won’t field another candidate to replace Msimanga
-
Trollip suggests NMB municipal manager was sidelined in no-confidence motion
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.