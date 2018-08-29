‘A number of public servants with state capture info are afraid to speak up’

Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko has also referred to a statement signed by former director generals calling for a state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko says he believes there are a number of public servants who have information relevant to the state capture inquiry but they're afraid of coming forward.

Maseko is the fourth witness to come forward with evidence of how the Guptas, with former President Jacob Zuma's assistance, tried to force him to redirect R600 million of government advertising to the New Age newspaper.

He is one of three people who will testify about government’s payments directly or indirectly to Gupta-owned media agencies.

Maseko has also referred to a statement signed by former director generals calling for a state capture inquiry.

He believes they will be able to provide relevant information to the commission.

“I am convinced that there are a number of public servants who have had experiences with a number of individuals, including the Gupta family, but it could also be pertaining to the conduct and behaviour of their political bosses [such as] ministers, MECs and premiers.”

Maseko says he believes these individuals haven’t come forward because they fear they will lose their jobs.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry - Themba Maseko

Earlier, former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor was asked to explain contradictions in her oral and written statements to the Hawks about her allegation that the Guptas had offered her a Cabinet position.

Mentor has, in turn, complained that the Hawks wanted her to sign a statement that had inaccuracies in the date and one of the signatures on the document.

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)