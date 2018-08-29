Maimane: UDM, ANC, EFF coalition an insult to NMB voters
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the new coalition between the UDM, ANC, and EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay undermines the electorate.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated that the removal of Athol Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay’s mayor was unlawful.
The party is confident that the appointment of Mongameli Bobani to the post will be set aside by a court.
Trollip and city council Speaker Jonathan Lawack were ousted through no-confidence motions this week.
The motions were sponsored by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and backed by a number of other parties, including the African National Congress (ANC).
DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the new coalition between the UDM, ANC, and EFF undermines the electorate.
“What took place can be described as a sham, as a mockery and an insult to the voters.”
Bobani, however, says that they followed the correct procedures. During an interview with CapeTalk host Karima Brown on Tuesday he explained: “You must call me the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, because I was elected in a legal council meeting.”
The DA insists that Trollip has not been removed, adding that the mock council sitting on Monday was illegal.
WATCH: Maimane: Removing Trollip is insulting to the people of NMB
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
