[LISTEN] Why MultiChoice chose Newzroom Afrika
Radio 702 | MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela shares with Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield the reasons behind choosing Newzroom Afrika as the new black-owned 24-hour news channel on DStv.
JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice announced Newzroom Afrika as the new black-owned 24-hour news channel on DStv after the group decided not to renew its contract with Afro Worldview.
Newzroom Afrika – formed by TV production entrepreneurs Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi - will air on channel 405 from early 2019.
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela announced Newzroom Afrika as the successful bidder out of more than 100 others that expressed interest.
Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield speaks to Mawela about why they chose Newzroom Afrika.
Mawela says Newzroom Afrika stood out with their creative approach and innovative, detailed concept.
“These are people who have been in newsrooms for some time throughout their careers. They know the TV business inside out.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
