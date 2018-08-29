[LISTEN] Is Pick n Pay's scratch card competition legit or a farce?

Radio 702 | In celebration of Pick n Pay’s 50th birthday, the supermarket began a scratch and win campaign which has promoted a large number of customers to participate in high hopes of winning.

JOHANNESBURG - So, you've been shopping at Pick n Pay recently and every time you get a scratch card, you cross your fingers you win something. But all you get is 'NO PRIZE' every time. Soon you start wondering, "will I ever win anything?".

In celebration of Pick n Pay’s 50th birthday, the supermarket began a scratch and win campaign which has promoted a large number of customers to participate in high hopes of winning.

Some customers have begun wondering if the giveaways are rigged or too many people enter for one to have a realistic chance of winning.

Speaking to Talk Radio 702 host Bongani Bingwa, marketing director at Pick n Pay John Bradshaw says they have had over 400,000 winners.

"There have been a lot of winners, there have been a lot of excited people, but I understand that we have 12 million transactions a week. We have had over 22 winners on average in every store every day and sometimes less."

Listen to the audio above for more.