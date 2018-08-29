[LISTEN] A closer look at the DA's woes

CapeTalk | Radio 702 host Karima Brown interviews Eusebius McKaiser, a political commentator, author and Talk Radio 702 host, as well as political analyst Vukani Mde.

JOHANNESBURG – There seems to be no end to the problems faced by the Democratic Alliance.

The party’s coalition governments are on shaky ground and it appears to be going through a crisis.

Political commentator Eusebius McKaiser & political analyst Vukani Mde weigh in.

Listen to the audio above for more.