[LISTEN] 93 or 95? Vehicle fuelling tips to save you some cash

Radio 702 | Nicol Louw joined Azania for this week's car feature to talk about the choice of a 93 versus 95 octane petrol.

Which is best suited to your car's engine? Why not opt for 93 and save some money if 95 is not needed?

Louw says that there are a lot of people that fill 95 just because they think it's a superior product to 93 but do not realise that it is actually doing nothing for them, they are just paying the extra 15 cents per liter.

