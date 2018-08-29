Komphela out to settle score with Chiefs with new side Celtic
Now at the helm of Bloem Celtic, Steve Komphela will be eager to prove to the Chiefs fans that he was prematurely let go when he visits the FNB Stadium.
JOHANNESBURG - Steve Komphela will return to the FNB Stadium for the first time since being sacked by Kaizer Chiefs in April following a semifinal Nedbank Cup exit to eventual winners Free State Stars when his Bloemfontein Celtic side take on Chiefs on Wednesday night.
In his three seasons at the helm at Naturena, Komphela failed to deliver any silverware during a frustrating time at the club. Though Komphela led the side to a third-place finish in the Absa Premiership last season, the demanding Amakhosi fans had, had enough of the constant lack of trophies at the club when they turned violent in protest after the 2-0 loss to Free State Stars in that Nedbank Cup semifinal.
Now at the helm of Bloem Celtic, Komphela will be eager to prove to the Chiefs fans that he was prematurely let go when he visits the FNB Stadium. Under Komphela, Celtic are yet to lose a game in three games this season and sees them sitting comfortably in second place on nine points behind log leaders Bidvest Wits.
On the other hand, Chiefs are yet to win a game this season, after playing out to three draws and a loss in their four games so far and they are a lowly 13th on the table with a poultry three points.
Giovanni Solinas’s men will take some confidence from their most recent match where they drew two all against SuperSport United in the first leg of the MTN8 competition.
Though Amakhosi didn’t win, their performance in that game was a pleasure to their fans and they will hope for an improvement from that when they come up against Celtic.
The Glamour Boys will also have to do without the veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala who has left the newly promoted Turkish Super Lig side Erzurumspor after 11 and a half years at the club.
Kickoff at the FNB Stadium is at 19h30.
