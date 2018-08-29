Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse given deadline to appeal DA guilty verdict
Willemse, along with DA councillor Peter Myers, was found guilty of misconduct after the two voted with the opposition to oust former mayor Eleanore-Bouw Spies in an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence in June.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse has until next Friday to appeal a guilty verdict of the Democratic Alliance’ s (DA) federal legal commission.
Willemse then took over the position and ignored a demand from the DA’s leaders to resign.
At the time of former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies' axing, Willemse was the Eden district municipality Speaker.
He resigned from that post and opted to rather serve as Knysna mayor.
The DA’s federal executive then imposed sanctions that state he must accept a process to elect a new mayor.
Willemse says he's taking legal advice on the matter.
He also needs to submit a new list of mayoral committee candidates to the party's provincial executive committee.
If he contravenes any of these sanctions, he risks having his party membership terminated.
