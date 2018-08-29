Iyapha Yamile’s family gets closure as killer, rapist gets 3 life sentences

Odwa Nkololo raped and killed the little girl in in Khayelitsha last May.

CAPE TOWN - The aunt of murdered four-year-old Iyapha Yamile says that the child's young cousins and friends lived in fear for months after her death.

He’s also been convicted of raping his girlfriend’s seven-year-old daughter.

The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday handed the 30-year-old killer three life sentences.

Yamile’s aunt, Nomakhazi Yamile says the child’s brutal death had a devastating effect on their family and the broader Khayelitsha community, as children feared for their lives.

“I think my family will be relieved now, especially my mother. She was very old and sick since Iyapha died. The children were afraid too that Odwa would come back.”

Nkololo initially managed to evade arrest and was only apprehended in July last year, almost two months after Yamile’s body was found wrapped in refuse bags and dumped near a communal toilet in Town Two.

She'd been strangled to death.

Determined to make an arrest, police detectives worked with the community and collected oral DNA swabs of all the men in Town Two.

Investigators apprehended Nkololo after noticing he tried to avoid being tested for DNA.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)