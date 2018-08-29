'Hospitable' Nigeria ready to make investors feel at home
While in Port Harcourt, Africa Connected's Lee Kasumba met with Professor Steve Azaiki, coordinator of National Think Tank Nigeria.
While on her visit to Nigeria for Standard Bank's Africa Connected, Pan-African broadcaster Lee Kasumba met with Professor Steve Azaiki of the National Think Tank Nigeria Project, to discuss doing business in Nigeria.
There is nowhere in the world where people are as hospitable as Nigeria.Professor Steve Azaiki, Coordinator of The National Think Tank Nigeria Project
One key thing about business - go where you can feel at home.Professor Steve Azaiki, Coordinator of The National Think Tank Nigeria Project
While Port Harcourt is home to some of the biggest oil and gas companies in Nigeria, Professor Azaiki highlighted other key industries in the country for investors - including mining, palm oil, animal husbandry, tourism, fish farming, and agriculture.
Nigeria is the most blessed country in terms of agriculture.Professor Steve Azaiki, Coordinator of The National Think Tank Nigeria Project
He also highlighted engineering and road construction as a key area of demand for the Nigerian government, saying that the government currently looks for construction companies abroad.
Foreigners starting engineering and construction companies in the country would "do well, the government will give them a lot of contracts", he added.
"If you are here, you will be the first call."Professor Steve Azaiki, Coordinator of The National Think Tank Nigeria Project
As part of her visit, Lee also visited the Museum of African Arts - featuring an area dedicated to oil developed by Total South Africa - and paid tribute to a nationalist icon.
Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Professor Steve Azaiki.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'Hospitable' Nigeria ready to make investors feel at home
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.