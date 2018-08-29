While in Port Harcourt, Africa Connected's Lee Kasumba met with Professor Steve Azaiki, coordinator of National Think Tank Nigeria.

While on her visit to Nigeria for Standard Bank's Africa Connected, Pan-African broadcaster Lee Kasumba met with Professor Steve Azaiki of the National Think Tank Nigeria Project, to discuss doing business in Nigeria.

There is nowhere in the world where people are as hospitable as Nigeria. Professor Steve Azaiki, Coordinator of The National Think Tank Nigeria Project

One key thing about business - go where you can feel at home. Professor Steve Azaiki, Coordinator of The National Think Tank Nigeria Project

While Port Harcourt is home to some of the biggest oil and gas companies in Nigeria, Professor Azaiki highlighted other key industries in the country for investors - including mining, palm oil, animal husbandry, tourism, fish farming, and agriculture.

Nigeria is the most blessed country in terms of agriculture. Professor Steve Azaiki, Coordinator of The National Think Tank Nigeria Project

He also highlighted engineering and road construction as a key area of demand for the Nigerian government, saying that the government currently looks for construction companies abroad.

Foreigners starting engineering and construction companies in the country would "do well, the government will give them a lot of contracts", he added.

"If you are here, you will be the first call." Professor Steve Azaiki, Coordinator of The National Think Tank Nigeria Project

As part of her visit, Lee also visited the Museum of African Arts - featuring an area dedicated to oil developed by Total South Africa - and paid tribute to a nationalist icon.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Hospitable' Nigeria ready to make investors feel at home