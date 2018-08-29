'He's only human': Pirates fans have mixed reaction to Gabuza walk-off

Gabuza was booed by Orlando Pirates supporters in the first half and after assisting with the first goal, a frustrated Gabuza threw his shirt into the crowd and after that, walked down to the dressing room.

JOHANNESBURG – Orlando Pirates fans have shown mixed reaction to Thamsanqa Gabuza walking off the pitch during the Absa Premiership match against Black Leopards.

Gabuza was booed by Orlando Pirates supporters in the first half and after assisting with the first goal, a frustrated Gabuza threw his shirt into the crowd and after that, walked down to the dressing room.

Some Tweeps have shown a little sympathy towards the striker, saying that a player can only take so much criticism. Others, though, were not as kind, saying that he had cost the team too much already and that the criticism was valid.

Gabuza's walk-off is believed to have been to have been further exacerbated by a comment from former Banyana Banyana striker Portia Modise.

Modise, in a radio interview earlier this month, said that she believed that she was better than Gabuza, saying that he could not trap the ball properly as he used his shin guards to do so. She then claimed that she could easily replace him in the Pirates side.

I hate the fact that #Gabuza was slated so badly last night. The fickle nature of our football fans is something I dont get. When things are going well, its all smiles. But when that player is struggling, fans resort to insults and booing. This affects them more than you think. — Rouel_Escobar (@Rouel777) August 29, 2018

Now we must feel sorry for #Gabuza cause he feels abused? Gtfo, the man has already cost the team enough.. If he's got problems, let him go see a psychologist.. The psl is not an asylum — 1 Rant .99 sense (@ZibuOnline) August 29, 2018

As much as I’m angry at what #Gabuza did but you can only take so much as a person. Dude was tired of our shit. We not innocent as fans in this situation. — Valentino (@Snecinho) August 29, 2018

One of the people that drove #Gabuza to the edge, after all he's only human and at least he was able to express how he feels.

Depression is real. pic.twitter.com/UHoJapJuRv — 👑Innocent Mnyakeni💯 (@itsINNOCENT_ZA) August 29, 2018

Speaking on the incident, Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic said that Gabuza left the pitch with an injury. The striker did make a return to the pitch and did have his right knee bandaged, with coach Sredojevic helping him back to the Buccaneers bench, seemingly validating the coach's explanation.

Adding insult to the injury, though, the referee issued Gabuza with two yellow cards, for taking off his shirt and leaving the pitch without permission from the match officials, and subsequently being dismissed from the field for real.