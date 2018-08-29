Hawks’ probe into 2005 tender a distraction from state capture inquiry - Maseko

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Hawks’ probe into 2005 tender a distraction from state capture inquiry - Maseko

Themba Maseko says this had nothing to do with the Hawks investigation into his allegations against the Guptas and it came at a time when he was preparing for the state capture inquiry.

Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko. Picture: Twitter @MasekoThembaJ/Twitter
Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko. Picture: Twitter @MasekoThembaJ/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko says the Hawks suddenly started investigating him for a 2005 tender, something he believes was orchestrated to distract from the state capture allegations.

Maseko is the fourth witness to come forward with evidence of how the Guptas, with former President Jacob Zuma’s assistance, tried to force him to redirect R600 million of government advertising to the New Age newspaper.

He says earlier this year, he was contacted by the Hawks regarding an investigation into a 2005 tender.

Maseko says this had nothing to do with the Hawks investigation into his allegations against the Guptas and it came at a time when he was preparing for the state capture inquiry.

“I said it’s an unwelcome distraction; at that stage, I was faced with two big legal issues: the original Hawks investigation about the Guptas and the GCIS matter, and preparations for this commission.”

Maseko has also told the commission that the way the Guptas approached him was inappropriate, they made demands and threatened him in a bid to get him to break the law and flout government processes.

FEEDBACK

Maseko says he’s still waiting for feedback from the Hawks regarding the probe into the 2005 tender.

He says he believed the Hawks were making progress in the investigation into his claims about the Guptas when he was contacted in April this year.

“It meant instead of me spending time with my attorney preparing for today, I had to now get information as this investigation pertained to a matter that took place about 13 years ago during my tenure as DG of public works."

Advocate Vincent Maleka pointed out that he will demonstrate how the Hawks have conducted themselves not just with Maseko but also with previous witnesses.

Maseko has started explaining how he met with the Guptas about government’s so-called support for their media businesses.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA