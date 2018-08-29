Hawks’ probe into 2005 tender a distraction from state capture inquiry - Maseko

Themba Maseko says this had nothing to do with the Hawks investigation into his allegations against the Guptas and it came at a time when he was preparing for the state capture inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former government spokesperson Themba Maseko says the Hawks suddenly started investigating him for a 2005 tender, something he believes was orchestrated to distract from the state capture allegations.

Maseko is the fourth witness to come forward with evidence of how the Guptas, with former President Jacob Zuma’s assistance, tried to force him to redirect R600 million of government advertising to the New Age newspaper.

He says earlier this year, he was contacted by the Hawks regarding an investigation into a 2005 tender.

Maseko says this had nothing to do with the Hawks investigation into his allegations against the Guptas and it came at a time when he was preparing for the state capture inquiry.

“I said it’s an unwelcome distraction; at that stage, I was faced with two big legal issues: the original Hawks investigation about the Guptas and the GCIS matter, and preparations for this commission.”

Maseko has also told the commission that the way the Guptas approached him was inappropriate, they made demands and threatened him in a bid to get him to break the law and flout government processes.

#StateCaptureInquiry Maseko says Gupta’s had threatened to “deal with him” if he didn’t assist. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

#StateCaptureInquiry Maseko says his interview with Public Protector is accurate except for parts where it says inaudible but overall a true reflection. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

#StateCaptureInquiry Maseko says he was under impression that this was being investigated by Hawks, he was called in April 2018 for a meeting about taking the matter forward. GN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018

FEEDBACK

Maseko says he’s still waiting for feedback from the Hawks regarding the probe into the 2005 tender.

He says he believed the Hawks were making progress in the investigation into his claims about the Guptas when he was contacted in April this year.

“It meant instead of me spending time with my attorney preparing for today, I had to now get information as this investigation pertained to a matter that took place about 13 years ago during my tenure as DG of public works."

Advocate Vincent Maleka pointed out that he will demonstrate how the Hawks have conducted themselves not just with Maseko but also with previous witnesses.

Maseko has started explaining how he met with the Guptas about government’s so-called support for their media businesses.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)