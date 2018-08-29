Hawks probe Eikenhof substation fire

The City of Johannesburg says its group investigation office reported the matter to the Hawks following Monday’s blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says the Hawks are investigating this week's fire at the Eikenhof substation in the South of Johannesburg that left parts of the city and the North West without power for over two days.

The city says its group investigation office reported the matter to the Hawks following Monday’s blaze.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has described the incident as an act of sabotage.

He says he visited the substation on Wednesday.

“The entire area has been declared as a crime scene by the Hawks as they are busy doing the investigation to get to the bottom of this fire.”

Mashaba says power has been fully restored to all affected areas.

A Thank-You from the Executive Mayor @HermanMashaba to the men and women engineers and technicians who worked around the clock to restore power. And to residents for the patience and understanding during this crisis. @CityofJoburgZA @NicoDeJager64 #EikenhofFire @JoburgWater pic.twitter.com/DXpIzUnxay — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 29, 2018

Mayor @HermanMashaba inspecting the scene of transformer fire at #Eikenhof substation. Power was restored late last night to several southern suburbs that were plunged into darkness. @CityofJoburgZA @JoburgWater @NicoDeJager64 pic.twitter.com/RX2NGxNriG — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 29, 2018