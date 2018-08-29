Govt concerned by unlawful raids on spaza shops suspected of selling fake goods
In a statement, the government reiterates that such activities are unlawful and criminal in nature.
JOHANNESBURG - The government says it has noted with concern the escalating incidences of unlawful raids on spaza shops conducted by communities in some parts of the country.
In a statement, the government reiterates that such activities are unlawful and criminal in nature.
It’s called on people not to take the law into their own hands, and to instead cooperate with the relevant authorities by lodging or reporting complaints about products deemed to be unsafe.
At the same time, Coca-Cola says it’s not received complaints of counterfeit products following a call for the removal of fake foodstuffs from stores in the country.
Health concerns have been raised after the emergence of videos and pictures of illicit food products, some with modified expiry dates, that are allegedly being sold to unsuspecting consumers.
Coca-Cola’s head of public affairs and communication Asyia Sheik said: “Coca-Cola takes every consumer concern seriously. To date, there’s been no official contact made to us by any consumer to bring forward such products. All the ingredients and methods used in the manufacturing process of our beverages comply with health and safety regulations.”
STATEMENT:— African National Congress (@MYANC) August 29, 2018
ANC CONCERNED WITH THE SURGE IN ILLICIT FAKE FOOD PRODUCTS
The African National Congress is concerned with the surge of illicit sale of expired and fake consumable goods and potentially harmful food products. pic.twitter.com/RSzYgUWX5d
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store
-
Bomb threat reported at Mall of Africa
-
[UPDATE] 2 dead in White City as residents clash with foreign shop owners
-
‘A number of public servants with state capture info are afraid to speak up’
-
[LISTEN] Is Pick n Pay's scratch card competition legit or a farce?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.