Govt concerned by unlawful raids on spaza shops suspected of selling fake goods

In a statement, the government reiterates that such activities are unlawful and criminal in nature.

FILE: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The government says it has noted with concern the escalating incidences of unlawful raids on spaza shops conducted by communities in some parts of the country.

In a statement, the government reiterates that such activities are unlawful and criminal in nature.

It’s called on people not to take the law into their own hands, and to instead cooperate with the relevant authorities by lodging or reporting complaints about products deemed to be unsafe.

At the same time, Coca-Cola says it’s not received complaints of counterfeit products following a call for the removal of fake foodstuffs from stores in the country.

Health concerns have been raised after the emergence of videos and pictures of illicit food products, some with modified expiry dates, that are allegedly being sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Coca-Cola’s head of public affairs and communication Asyia Sheik said: “Coca-Cola takes every consumer concern seriously. To date, there’s been no official contact made to us by any consumer to bring forward such products. All the ingredients and methods used in the manufacturing process of our beverages comply with health and safety regulations.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

