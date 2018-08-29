Golden Lions president Kevin de Klerk steps down

Kevin de Klerk is a former Springbok who represented South Africa on 13 occasions since his debut on 8 June 1974.

JOHANNESBURG - Long standing Golden Lions president Kevin de Klerk has announced that he will step down from his role at the Gauteng Union after 18 years.

De Klerk is a former Springbok who represented South Africa on 13 occasions since his debut on 8 June 1974. After his playing days with the Springboks and what was then called Transvaal, De Klerk went into administration where he oversaw a difficult time during the Unions history.

In 2013 the Lions were relegated from Super Rugby at the expense of the Southern Kings who now ply their trade in the Northern Hemisphere competition the Pro14. That year out of Super Rugby dealt a significant financial blow that De Klerk says was the toughest point of his 18-year career at the Lions.

“That year out in the Super Rugby wilderness was incredibly tough for the union. We lost a lot of money as we couldn’t secure sponsorships and buy players.”

But De Klerk, with the assistance of his exco, were able to turn around the Lions fortunes and in recent times have been able to dominate the junior competitions and more importantly win two Currie Cup titles and compete in three consecutive Super Rugby finals.

De Klerk says he is immensely proud of his achievements as president of the Golden Lions.

“It was never an easy ride but I, along with the entire staff at the Lions, are immensely proud of the work we have done to turn this union into what it is now. I am sure that I leave it in a very healthy position for the next person to take over.”

There will be an election process at the union in the next two weeks to elect De Klerk’s successor.