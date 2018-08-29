Gabuza apologises to Buccaneers fans for walking off against Leopards

Thamsanqa Gabuza emotionally left the pitch after his own fans jeered him with boos and substitution signals, forcing the Buccaneers to play the rest of the match with 10 men.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza has issued an apology to the club’s fans after he took off his shirt before throwing it in the stands during the 2-1 win over Black Leopards at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

Gabuza, who contributed to the own goal scored by Leopards defender Thivha Ndou in the 35th minute of the game, emotionally left the pitch after his own fans jeered him with boos and substitution signals, forcing the Buccaneers to play the rest of the match with 10 men.

The burly striker did re-emerge from the dressing room with a heavily bandaged knee that he supposedly injured during that dramatic walk-off, only for the referee to show him two yellow cards, one for tackling his playing jersey off and one for leaving the pitch without the referee’s consent, which was ultimately a red card.

In a video posted on the Orlando Pirates official twitter account, Gabuza said that he was extremely sorry for his actions.

“I’d like to extend a sincere apology to all the Orlando Pirates supporters for taking off my jersey and throwing it into the crowd during the game against Black Leopards last night.”

Gabuza said that he was upset to hear the fans calls for his substitution and that’s what prompted the emotional walk-off.

“As players of the club, whenever we get to the dressing room we know that we are representing the team and when we go out onto the field we always do our best to win the game and make the fans happy all the time. I was frustrated to hear the fans calling for my substitution and I know that was not right. For that I’m am really sorry.”

At the end of the video, the entire Pirates squad and coaching staff engulfed Gabuza in a show of support for the striker.