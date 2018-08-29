Future of Afro Worldview employees now uncertain

MultiChoice confirmed on Tuesday that Newzroom Afrika will take over DStv’s 24-hour news channel, 405, from next year.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 300 employees from Afro Worldview have been the left in the lurch after the TV channel lost a bid to have its contract with MultiChoice renewed.

Eyewitness News has seen an email sent by Afro Worldview's boss Mzwanele Manyi to staff members, saying that there’s no other option but to wind up operations.

MultiChoice has asked Newzroom Africa to prioritise Afro Worldview's former employees when hiring staff.

However, in an email signed by Manyi, he doesn’t seem certain that this will materialise.

Manyi has instead advised those with other employment options to take up those opportunities without delay.

Management says the contracts of the Afro Worldview employees are now being formally terminated and details of their salaries will be communicated soon.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)