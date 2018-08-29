Former Steinhoff CFO: I didn't deliberately do anything wrong

Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange says that he's deeply saddened by the money that was lost in the company scandal that saw a 95% dive in share prices.

CAPE TOWN - Steinhoff's former CFO Ben la Grange has told MP's that he did not deliberately do anything wrong.

MP's want to understand what went wrong at Steinhoff and whether anybody other than former CEO Markus Jooste has been referred to the Hawks for investigation.

