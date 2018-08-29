Former Eskom execs still trying to call shots, says Gordhan

Members of Parliament on Tuesday bemoaned the fact that those implicated in corruption and state capture at Eskom are not yet facing any consequences for their actions.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says that a “fight back” campaign is being waged within some state-owned entities, where the board is trying to rid the companies of corrupt individuals.

But Gordhan told a joint meeting of the Energy and Public Enterprises Committee that former Eskom executives are still trying to call the shots at the parastatal.

Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee is currently considering the first draft of a report from its inquiry into Eskom. It makes recommendations as to what should happen to those fingered for corruption.

Eskom says that it is cooperating with Treasury, the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks on its corruption cases, and is also taking disciplinary action against staff.

Gordhan says there are still elements within Eskom driving a corrupt agenda.

“So if you act against people who are corrupt, then you get political mobilisation and other forms of mobilisation.”

Eskom says that it will also be heading to court next month to get back the money it spent on a contract with Gupta-linked Trillian Capital.

