Federer makes short work of Nishioka in clammy New York
The Swiss took 35 minutes to close out the second set and, with Nishioka firmly on the ropes, started the third by racing to a 4-0 lead before his Japanese opponent held serve.
NEW YORK – Roger Federer made light of energy-sapping conditions to brush past Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2 6-2 6-4 in his opening match at the US Open on Tuesday.
Where other players had slogged through long rallies as the temperature hit 90 Fahrenheit (32C), Federer kept his time on court to a minimum with a masterclass of serve-and-volley tennis, pulling the industrious world number 177 from one side of the court to the other at will.
Federer, the second seed, broke the Japanese lefthander in the opening game of the one-sided encounter and never looked back, rattling through his service games with a minimum of fuss to wrap up the first set in 28 minutes.
“I’m happy to be back in New York, healthy - the last couple of years have been difficult so it’s nice to be back, feeling really good,” Federer said courtside after the win.
“I’m happy I played well tonight and Nishioka was a tough opponent. He’s got fast legs and a bright future ahead of him. I was very happy with how I played.”
The Swiss took 35 minutes to close out the second set and, with Nishioka firmly on the ropes, started the third by racing to a 4-0 lead before his Japanese opponent held serve.
Nishioka rallied briefly at the end, denying Federer the chance to serve out the set and battling back to 5-4 with his first break of serve.
But Federer put his beleaguered opponent out of his misery in his next service game, wrapping up the victory in one hour and 52 minutes.
Federer, who has never lost an opening round match at Flushing Meadows, said he would try to continue that streak until he finally hangs up his racket.
“I’m happy I never stumbled at the first hurdle. It’s almost time to retire, but not yet,” the 37-year-old said with a smile, adding that the conditions had been tough.
“I think particularly tough for us Europeans, we don’t get this type of humidity where we live and grow up. It’s something we have to get used to,” added Federer, who is looking for a sixth US Open crown and first since 2008.
Next up for the Swiss is a second-round clash with unseeded Frenchman Benoit Paire.
Popular in Sport
-
Sundowns out of #CAFCL with goalless draw against Horoya
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm departure of Siphiwe Tshabalala to Turkey
-
Three things that have gone wrong for Manchester United
-
'We have assembled fairly young squad for Libya Afcon qualifier'
-
SA Rugby lost R62m in 2017
-
Baxter names Bafana squad for Afcon qualifier against Libya
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.