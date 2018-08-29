Morning Brief: TUT students march; Gabuza's tantrum & EFF on Newzroom Afrika
💸Legal land reform could have the dollars & pounds flying in. Theresa May seems to think so.
WATCH: Theresa May outlines plan to boost investment in Africa.
🤑Pravin Gordhan reveals that tainted former Eskom execs are still trying to call the shots at the parastatal. But who are these people?
📺It’s hardly ever a good thing when the EFF tunes into your channel. Expect some drama around the Multichoice’s new news channel Newzroom Afrika.
WATCH: Meet the owners of Multichoice's newest news channel.
😡TUT students will march to the Police minister’s office today, demanding action following a peer’s death.
Coming home ... Germany is set to return human remains to Namibia a century after the slaughter of indigenous people. But it’s not enough.
✌🏾🚶🏾♂Peace! I’m out. Orlando Pirates “striker” Thami Gabuza had enough of the boo boys last night. Let’s just say he walked the plank.
WEATHER
JHB☀22; PTA☀24; CT☀19; BLM☀22; DBN🌤23; KBY☀23; RUST☀25; GRG⛅18; PE☀22; EL☀22; NEL☀23; POL☀22
