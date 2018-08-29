Eskom to blame for coal shortage problem - board chairperson

Parliament heard yesterday that stockpiles at nine of its 15 stations are below the required levels and are standing at less than a month's supply.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza says the company’s coal shortage problem at its power stations is of its own making.

Parliament heard on Tuesday that stockpiles at nine of its 15 stations are below the required levels and are standing at less than a month's supply.

Mabuza says that the company also has to own the decision to sign a coal contract with the Gupta-owned Tegeta, which is now in business rescue.

Mabuza says that the company took a conscious decision not to invest in its coal supplying mines because it believed that Medupi and Kusile would be producing their own stock by now.

It also decided to enter into a contract with a preferred supplier and helped the Guptas to buy the Optimum mine.

“Regrettably our preferred supplier has fallen over. They have not been able to meet the quality and the quantity over time.”

Mabuza says that Eskom is now faced with having to pay the prices demanded by other coal suppliers with which it previously severed ties.

