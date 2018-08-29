EFF says may approach Parly over Newzroom deal with MultiChoice

MultiChoice decided not to renew the license for what was previously known as ANN7 after details emerged of payments made to the formerly Gupta owned channel by the satellite TV provider.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it may approach Parliament to have MultiChoice face questions about its selection of Newzroom Afrika to replace Afroworld View.

Party leader Julius Malema questioned the deal at a media briefing on Tuesday, saying that Newzroom Afrika, which is spearheaded by TV producer Thokozani Nkosi and former South African Broadcasting Corporation news anchor Thabile Ngwato, did not present the best bid.

MultiChoice decided not to renew the license for what was previously known as ANN7 after details emerged of payments made to the formerly Gupta-owned channel by the satellite TV provider.

MultiChoice admitted that mistakes were made in those dealings but denied that there was any corruption.

Malema says the EFF will not allow what happened with ANN7 to happen again.

“We may want to ask the committee to call MultiChoice and come and explain how they arrived at this determination because we know this group was not number one. Who knows these people? Who’s got a cosy relationship with these people?”

Meanwhile, employees who were told by Mzwanele Manyi not to report for work in July but are interested in joining Newzroom Afrika will be prioritised by the new 24-hour news channel which takes over the vacancy left by Afro Worldview.

Earlier in August, Manyi gathered staff at Afro Worldview and told them not to report to work.

Shortly after that, the channel was blocked and broadcasting migrated to YouTube.

Now it seems there may be opportunities for employees at the new company which takes over DStv channel 405.

Ngwato said: “The employees at Afro Worldview will certainly be prioritised when it comes to our recruitment process.”

Eyewitness News has been reliably informed of an email from Manyi to staff on Tuesday afternoon, in which he advises them to exercise other employment options as he has no choice but to wind down operations.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)