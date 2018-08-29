EFF's Malema open to persuasion on candidate to replace Msimanga

The party will table a motion of no confidence against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday for failing to recognise their coalition agreement.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he’s open to persuasion by either the African National Congress (ANC) or the Democratic Alliance (DA) on who should replace Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

The red berets have not, however, named a preferred candidate.

Malema says it’s possible that they may side with the DA once again if they bring forward a credible candidate who can stand up to the party's white caucus.

“There’s some young men in the DA who are very good. If they bring that one, we’ll give it to them. But let them bring a credible person who will remind the white caucus of the DA in Tshwane, we’re not a government.”

He says that they are also willing to listen to the reasoning behind the ANC's choice of its Tshwane chairperson, Kgosi Maepa.

“Kgosi is a doctor but can Kgosi be the mayor?”

Malema says if they are not happy with the suggested candidates, they will simply abstain from the vote.

