Denel planning to recoup at least R400m lost through VR Laser relationship
The Denel board has told Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee that being linked to state capture dented the company’s credibility.
CAPE TOWN - The Denel board says it’s working out how it can get back at least R400 million lost through its dubious relationship with the now-defunct Gupta-owned company, VR Laser.
It also plans to deregister Denel Asia, a subsidiary set up by previous executives of the arms manufacturer without Treasury approval.
The board has told Parliament’s Public Enterprises committee that being linked to state capture dented the company’s credibility and affected its ability to get itself out of the liquidity crisis it’s currently in.
The Denel board says it will be appointing forensic investigators very soon to review all transactions between the company’s entities and VR Laser, a company linked to state capture.
The board says it will be fighting hard to get back business it believes was wrongfully ceded to VR Laser.
Board member Gloria Serobe said: “There’s going to be a price to cutting that cancer, but that cancer needs to be cut because going forward that business belongs to Denel and not to VR Laser.”
The board says it’s also initiated a legal process to wind down Denel Asia, which was registered in Hong Kong, ostensibly to help the company secure business in India.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
