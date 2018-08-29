Denel facing liquidity crisis, predicts huge losses
It says it needs at least R1 billion to repay its creditors and get operations back on track.
CAPE TOWN - State arms manufacturer Denel says that it is in a liquidity crisis and is forecasting huge losses.
It says it needs at least R1 billion to repay its creditors and get operations back on track.
Board chairperson Monhla Hlahla says that being implicated in state capture has cost the company reputational damage and has affected its ability to lend money.
Appearing before Parliament’s Public Enterprises Committee on Wednesday, Denel officials have been frank about the governance lapses which have beset the company.
It says that the parastatal knowingly entered into loss-making contracts and flouted policies.
Staff were appointed irregularly and employees have been implicated in fraud and corruption, colluding with third parties.
The board expects irregular expenditure in the 2017/18 financial year to be as much as R1.3 billion.
Board chairperson Monhla Hlahla took over the reins four months ago.
“Because Denel has been under pressure around VR Laser as well as Denel Asia, the board has had to be clever enough to look at how we manage all these things and how we understand them early on.”
Denel has requested a postponement until the end of October to finalise its financial statements.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
-
‘A number of public servants with state capture info are afraid to speak up’
-
[OPINION] Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear deal
-
State Capture inquiry: Mentor 'concerned' by Hawks statement discrepancies
-
[WATCH LIVE] State capture: Vytjie Mentor gives testimony for third day
Popular in Business
-
Former Steinhoff CFO: I didn't deliberately do anything wrong
-
Treasury questions Sars' use of private law firms
-
Meet owners of new DStv news channel
-
Theresa May: Legal land reform could unlock investment in SA
-
CWU wants to meet Manyi to discuss Afro Worldview severance packages
-
Former Eskom execs still trying to call shots, says Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.